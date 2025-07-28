LS, RS Adjourned Amid Row Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Sindoor

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 1 pm after Opposition MPs stormed into the Well of the House, raising slogans and demanding an urgent discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. Simultaneously, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned until 2 pm as Parliament's Monsoon Session entered another high-voltage day.

The protests from the Opposition benches come just ahead of a much-anticipated marathon debate on Operation Sindoor and the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a 16-hour-long discussion on the issue later today, with the Rajya Sabha expected to take it up on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Parliament and is likely to intervene in the debate, which will also feature speeches from key cabinet ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. According to reports, the NDA is expected to highlight perspectives shared by the seven multi-party delegations that visited over 30 global capitals to present India's case in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and subsequent military action.

Meanwhile, protests against the electoral roll revision in Bihar have spilled outside Parliament as well. Several MPs from the INDIA bloc, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the demonstration in the Parliament complex, demanding the Election Commission halt the revision exercise in the state.

The ruling NDA is set to spotlight Operation Sindoor’s success as a decisive response to terrorism, while the Opposition is expected to grill the government on intelligence failures that led to the Pahalgam attack. The narrative has also been complicated by US President Donald Trump’s controversial claim of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Opposition plans to challenge the same during the debate.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking ahead of the discussion, defended the government's handling of the situation. “It was the wish of the people of India that the PM decided to launch Operation Sindoor through the Indian Army. Today, the Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack,” Rijiju told ANI.

He also cautioned the Opposition, particularly the Congress, to avoid language that could undermine national interests. “We have to maintain the dignity of our Indian armed forces. The Congress and the Opposition should not speak anything that could the national interests. Whatever they speak against India is used by the Pakistanis and India's enemies outside,” he said.