Bihu Performed in ‘Distorted’ Manner Sparks Controversy

A Bihu dance performed during the welcome ceremony of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in New Delhi on Monday has sparked controversy across Assam.

Netizens have called the performance as presented in a ‘distorted’ manner. None of the gestures, costumes or instruments used were similar to the dance performance and it was an insult to the culture and tradition of Assam.

The Maldives President who arrived in New Delhi on Monday was accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. The Bihu dance was performed to welcome the delegation.

Meanwhile, the Bihu Kristi Parishad of Assam has demanded stringent action against the event organisers in regard to the incident. Addressing a press conference, the council's spokesperson Dr Deepen Das and advisor Bhaben Duvari called it an ‘unfortunate incident’. The council also called on the state government to investigate the matter.