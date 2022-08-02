History Created! Assam's Nayanmoni Saikia Bags Gold In Lawn Bowls At CWG 22

Assam girl Nayanmoni Saikia etched her name in gold with India’s victory in the final of lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Indian women’s team created history by winning gold in the lawn bowls event defeating South Africa in the final.

India had opened up a healthy lead of 5 points after 14 ends played with South Africa needing a miracle to get a hold in the match.

In the end India ran out winners with a margin of 17-10 to win the gold medal, adding to the nation’s tally.