Bilkis Bano Case: SC Seeks Gujarat Govt’s Response Over Convicts’ Remission

The Supreme Court directed the Gujarat government to submit their response to a petition challenging the remission of the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the petitioners to implead the convicts who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. The matter will be heard after two weeks.

Earlier on August 23, the bench agreed to hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the remission.

The petition was filed by the members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and social activist and professor Roop Rekha Verma.

All 11 convicts in the case were released from the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed it under its remission policy on August 15.