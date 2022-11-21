Ecuador Defeats Host Qatar in Opening Match of FIFA World Cup 2022

Enner Valencia scored a brace to help Ecuador defeat Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday.

The group A game saw the hosts being dominated by the South Americans, with the match seeing the maiden instance where the opening goal of a World Cup was scored through a penalty kick.

Ecuador's captain Enner Valencia set the FIFA World Cup on fire with a goal within three minutes of the football extravaganza kicking off. The striker received the ball off a kick by Felix Torres and headed it into the net, sending the Ecuadorian fans into festivity.

However, the celebration was short-lived as the referee ruled the goal as off-side. A VAR check confirmed that the goal was off-side.

Ecuador kept on attacking and kept possession of the ball with them, while the Qatari players seemed to be chasing the ball.

Valencia made a superb run in the 16th minute of the match inching towards the goal but a tackle from Qatar's goalkeeper Al Sheeb saw him going down and winning a penalty for his team.

Sheeb was given a yellow for his tackle on Valencia by the goalkeeper and a penalty was also awarded to Ecuador.