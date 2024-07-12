BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers Call on PM Modi, Discusses Strengthening Regional Cooperation

Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Member States paid a joint call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday.
PM Modi had fruitful discussions with the group of Ministers on further strengthening regional cooperation in diverse areas including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. He stressed the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth.
Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India’s Neighbourhood First and Look East Policies as well as in its SAGAR vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region.
He expressed India’s full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September.
Taking to platform 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers. Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit."