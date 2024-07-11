Pabitra Margherita Attends BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat With EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by newly inducted Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, urged Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, U Than Swe, to secure the swift release of Indians unlawfully detained by cyber scam gangs in Myanmar.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat, where Jaishankar underscored India's pressing concerns on various issues.
"Met with DPM and FM U Than Swe of Myanmar on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Shared our concerns regarding border stability and flow of displaced persons. Also spoke about issues of illegal narcotics and arms trade and activities of insurgent groups," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.
A significant point of contention raised by Jaishankar was the unlawful detention of Indians by cyber scam gangs in Myanmar. "Pressed strongly for the early return of Indians unlawfully detained," Jaishankar asserted, emphasizing India's firm stance on securing the release of its citizens from illegal captivity.
During the meeting, India's commitment to Myanmar's democratic transition was also reaffirmed. "India supports the return to democracy in Myanmar and engages all stakeholders in that regard," Jaishankar affirmed, highlighting India's proactive role in promoting democratic principles in the region.
On Thursday, Jaishankar welcomed his counterparts from across the globe for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat. On the sidelines of the retreat, he also held discussions with his colleagues.
"Pleased to receive Sri Lanka MoS @TharakaBalasur1 on BIMSTEC FMs sidelines. Discussed our bilateral partnership," Jaishankar posted on X.
"Pleased to meet @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Retreat. Exchanged views on taking forward our unique ties of friendship and goodwill," he added in another post.
The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Bangkok, Thailand, in July 2023. BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas such as transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.