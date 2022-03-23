Biography On Arunachal's First IPS Officer Robin Hibu Launched

A biography on Robin Hibu, the very first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, was launched in Delhi by pugilist Mary Kom and Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi on Wednesday.

The book titled “Cop with a golden heart Robin Hibu” was written by Delhi-based author Thanmi Khamrang after conducting two years of in-depth research.

It was published by Walnut Publication in Chennai.

Robin Hibu’s hardships in the midst of suffering as well as the ‘Helping Hands’ initiative for Northeastern residents in the city is featured in the documentary.

It will also be translated into Hindi by the ‘Rashtriya Satya Desh Publication,’ and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.

The biography will also be available for purchase from Walnut Publications directly.

Further, it was also informed that Rs 10 from each book sold will be contributed to ‘Helping Hands’ for its AAKHRI AHUTI Fund, which is dedicated to the burial and cremation of the city’s helpless northeastern people.

