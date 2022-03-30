Birbhum Case: BJP's Fact-Finding Committee To Submit Report Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) five member fact-finding committee formed after the Birbhum violence in West Bengal will submit its report on Wednesday to party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The BJP had formed the fact-finding committee after the violence in Birbhum which consisted of four former IPS officers - Bharati Ghosh, Satya Pal Singh, KC Ramamurthy and Brijlal, and West Bengal state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

Majumdar was quoted by ANI as saying, “The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report.”

He added, “We will hand over the report to party president JP Nadda today. We will also hand over a copy of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”