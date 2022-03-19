Biren Singh, Biswajit Singh To Meet BJP Top Brass In Delhi

Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh will again meet with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi today, days after a similar meeting in the national capital, in order to discuss the government formation in Manipur.
According to reports, both the leaders are set to meet with the party’s central leadership at 8 pm.
The pair emerged as top contenders for the position of the chief minister following BJP’s win in the recently concluded Manipur assembly elections and although the party did not formalize a candidate, it fought the elections under the leadership of N Biren Singh.
Notably, Biswajit Singh has been a longer servant to the party but the BJP decided to put Biren Singh in the position after the 2017 polls.
BJP will have to handle the matter effectively as choosing of either over the other would likely create trouble from within for the party.
Biswajit Singh had recently said, “We don't have any group, among ourselves, that is for sure. The BJP is a democratic party, and leadership will decide this.”
The BJP won 32 of the 60 seats in the state’s assembly thus emerging with a clear majority in the recently held elections.
The Congress bagged five seats and NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats while independent candidates bagged three seats.