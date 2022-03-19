Cyclone Asani: Advisory Issued for Fisherman

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration on Saturday issued an advisory for fishermen appealing them not to venture into the sea during the period of the cyclone from March 19 to 22.

The step has been taken as a safety measure against the year's first cyclone Asani brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

"Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into sea during the period of Cyclone Asani," the Andaman and Nicobar Administration tweeted on Saturday morning.

The weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will become well-marked by March 20 morning and turn into a cyclonic storm on March 21.

