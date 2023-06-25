Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Appraises on Evolving Situation in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday and appraised about the evolving situation in the violence-hit state.
According to Biren Singh, the Union Home Minister assured that that the Centre will take all possible steps to restore normalcy in the state.
Taking to Twitter, Biren Singh said, “Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week.”
“It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June. Hon’ble Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State,” he added.
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba and state assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh were also present in the meeting.