Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, Appraises on Evolving Situation in Manipur

“It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June. Hon’ble Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholders in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State,” he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba and state assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh were also present in the meeting.