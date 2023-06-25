Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Manipur For Another 5 Days

The authorities also expressed their apprehension about the spread of inflammatory materials and false rumours which may potentially lead to the loss of lives, damage to public and private property and disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony. Consequently, the government also aims to take necessary steps so as to maintain peace, communal harmony and public order by curbing the dissemination of disinformation and false rumours through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other electronic devices like tablets, computers and mobile phones. Bulk SMS services will also remain suspended temporarily to prevent the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators.