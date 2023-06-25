Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Manipur For Another 5 Days

Internet services will remain suspended in Manipur for another five days after the authorities decided to extend the suspension till June 30. This comes amidst concerns of the misuse of social media platforms leading to law and order situations.
The Manipur director general of police (DGP) reported the continued occurrence of incidents that could potentially disrupt public tranquility and communal harmony, in a letter dated June 24. It further emphasized the need to prevent the transmission of images, hate speech, inciting video messages through social media, which could have severe repercussions on the state’s law and order situation.
The authorities also expressed their apprehension about the spread of inflammatory materials and false rumours which may potentially lead to the loss of lives, damage to public and private property and disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony. Consequently, the government also aims to take necessary steps so as to maintain peace, communal harmony and public order by curbing the dissemination of disinformation and false rumours through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other electronic devices like tablets, computers and mobile phones. Bulk SMS services will also remain suspended temporarily to prevent the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators.
The Government decided to extend the suspension of mobile data services, internet/data services (including broadband) and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II excluding those exempted by the government or permitted by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis under the Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.
Moreover, all mobile service providers have also been told to comply with the orders.
The order to suspend internet services in Manipur has been taken to ensure the preservation of peace, public order and the peaceful coexistence of the people of the state.
The order will remain effective for the next five days and will come into effect immediately and until 3 pm on June 30. The order further stated that violators will have to face legal action as well.