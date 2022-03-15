Biren Singh meets BJP Chief JP Nadda, Discuss new Cabinet Formation

Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with State BJP President Sharda Devi met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss about the new cabinet formation in Manipur.

According to sources, the BJP has appointed observers for Manipur in which finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed as the central observer while union minister Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as the co-observer.

Sitharaman and Rijiju will visit Manipur soon and participate in the party legislature meeting to decide the next state Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, all members of BJP honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda for the massive victory in the recent assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

The felicitation ceremony took place at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read: BJP Calls For Meeting To Decide On CM & Cabinet In Manipur