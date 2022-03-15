BJP Calls For Meeting To Decide On CM & Cabinet In Manipur

As reports of factionalism emerge in the state over the post of the Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi has called for a meeting over the formation of government in Manipur.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh, a strong contender for the post will be attending the meeting, reported NDTV.
In addition, state party chief Sarda Devi and state-in-charge Sambit Patra will reportedly also attend the meet.
The party fought the elections under the leadership of former Chief minister N Biren Singh, but is yet to formally announce a Chief Ministerial face in Manipur.
N Biren Singh was chosen by the party over Biswajit Singh for the chief ministerial position in the state after the 2017 elections, even though the latter was senior to him in the party.
Having won the recently held elections with a slim margin of 32 seats out of 60, the BJP will have to be careful while deciding on the post as it could witness fallout from the other faction.
Meanwhile, former state Congress president, Konthoujam Govindas Singh, who joined the BJP in August last year, has also emerged as a contender for the position, reported NDTV, adding that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had a key role in his addition to the party.
Although the party has support from national ally Janata Dal (United) and regional ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) in addition to two independent candidates, internal trouble could spell disaster for the party in Manipur.
Notably, JDU won six seats in the state while NPF won five. Apart from the Chief Ministerial post, the party will also have to decide on the cabinet in which both the allies are expecting a considerable number of berths.
N Biren Singh had resigned as the Manipur Chief Minister on Friday after the conclusion of the assembly elections in the state. He had been asked to continue as the caretaker CM until further decisions.