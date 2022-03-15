BJP Calls For Meeting To Decide On CM & Cabinet In Manipur

As reports of factionalism emerge in the state over the post of the Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi has called for a meeting over the formation of government in Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh, a strong contender for the post will be attending the meeting, reported NDTV.

In addition, state party chief Sarda Devi and state-in-charge Sambit Patra will reportedly also attend the meet.

The party fought the elections under the leadership of former Chief minister N Biren Singh, but is yet to formally announce a Chief Ministerial face in Manipur.

N Biren Singh was chosen by the party over Biswajit Singh for the chief ministerial position in the state after the 2017 elections, even though the latter was senior to him in the party.

Having won the recently held elections with a slim margin of 32 seats out of 60, the BJP will have to be careful while deciding on the post as it could witness fallout from the other faction.