Assam Government Issues New SOPs in View of the Recent Flood Situation

The Assam Government has issued new guidelines for the management of the existing as well as post-flood situation in the state.

More than 80 percent of the state has been affected due to the floods in the last week. The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW) of the state government has therefore decided to adopt special measures for dealing with the flood as well as post flood situation.

The new guidelines put in place for medical assistance, screening and deployment of medical teams in the flood-affected areas are mentioned below:

1) Medical control rooms shall be set up in each district and also in the office of the Director of Health Services which shall be active round the clock (24X7).

2) Senior officers of the all the Directorates under the H&FW Department have to visit the flood affected areas on regular basis.

3) All the Joint Directors of Health Services have to assess the need for deployment of medical teams under their jurisdiction as per requirements in consultation with the district administration.

4) The Medical teams so constituted should be static in all the relief camps and to include the visiting doctors, staff Nurses/ANM, Pharmacist, MPW/ SW/ Vaccinator/Laboratory Technician/ Grade IV & ASHA, Mission Director, National Health Mission is to provide necessary support.

5) All the Joint Directors of Health Services have to ensure the availability of essential drugs.

6) All the Joint Directors of Health Services shall ensure that the medical teams take quick & prompt action whenever needed in case of medical emergencies in the flood affected areas in the relief camps.

7) All the Joint Directors of Health Services have to ensure proper functioning of District Hospital, Sub Divisional Civil Hospital/ CHC / FRU/ Model Hospital/Primary Health Centre / Mini Primary Health Centre /Health & Wellness Centre /Sub Centre under their jurisdiction and remain pro active & vigilant.