Assam Government Issues New SOPs in View of the Recent Flood Situation

The Assam Government has issued new guidelines for the management of the existing as well as post-flood situation in the state.
More than 80 percent of the state has been affected due to the floods in the last week. The Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW) of the state government has therefore decided to adopt special measures for dealing with the flood as well as post flood situation.
The new guidelines put in place for medical assistance, screening and deployment of medical teams in the flood-affected areas are mentioned below:
1) Medical control rooms shall be set up in each district and also in the office of the Director of Health Services which shall be active round the clock (24X7).
2) Senior officers of the all the Directorates under the H&FW Department have to visit the flood affected areas on regular basis.
3) All the Joint Directors of Health Services have to assess the need for deployment of medical teams under their jurisdiction as per requirements in consultation with the district administration.
4) The Medical teams so constituted should be static in all the relief camps and to include the visiting doctors, staff Nurses/ANM, Pharmacist, MPW/ SW/ Vaccinator/Laboratory Technician/ Grade IV & ASHA, Mission Director, National Health Mission is to provide necessary support.
5) All the Joint Directors of Health Services have to ensure the availability of essential drugs.
6) All the Joint Directors of Health Services shall ensure that the medical teams take quick & prompt action whenever needed in case of medical emergencies in the flood affected areas in the relief camps.
7) All the Joint Directors of Health Services have to ensure proper functioning of District Hospital, Sub Divisional Civil Hospital/ CHC / FRU/ Model Hospital/Primary Health Centre / Mini Primary Health Centre /Health & Wellness Centre /Sub Centre under their jurisdiction and remain pro active & vigilant.
8) In view of the surges in Covid-19 cases, the medical teams are also advised to carry out COVID 19 tests as and when required.
9) The medical teams shall also inspect the affected villages for providing on-site guidance to the affected people.
10) ADC Health / ADC in-charge health shall be responsible for overall health interventions and services with Jt. Director of Health Services in respective districts.
11) The Emergency services like 108, 104, 102 & boat ambulance services shall be put on full alert 24X 7 for facilitating quick mobility to the flood affected people.
12) The Joint Directors of Health Services shall be the overall in-charge of medical relief service for the Hood affected people & the relief camps during the post flood situation. No staffs including Joint Director of Health Services shall be allowed to take leave during this period until further orders
13) The Superintendents of Medical Colleges are to be contacted for additional help if and when necessary
14) In case of outbreak of fever, diarrhea and other post flood related diseases, containment measures shall be put in place by the PHCs/ CHCS etc. Free health check-up camps are to be organized by the doctors, paramedical and other staff from the Head Quarter immediately to control and contain any such outbreak.
15) All the Joint Directors of Health Services are directed to give special attention to the pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, children & senior citizens with co-morbidities.
16) Fogging operations to be done in all flood relief camps.
17) All Joint Directors of Health Services are also directed to organize Mega Health Camps post flood under their respective jurisdiction.