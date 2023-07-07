BJP Announces Names of Election In-Charges in Four States

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, the party on Friday announced names of new election in-charges and co-election in-charges in four states.
As per an official release of the BJP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as election-in-charge of Rajasthan and Om Mathur appointed as election-in-charge of Chhattisgarh.
Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the election-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar appointed as the election-in-charge of Telangana.
On the other hand, former deputy chief minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Bishnoi are the co-election in-charges of Rajasthan.
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is the co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed the co-in-charge. And Sunil Bansal is the co-in-charge in Telangana.
Earlier this month, the BJP announced new state presidents for Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh. G Kishan Reddy was appointed as the new president of Telangana BJP, while Sunil Jakhar as the president of Punjab BJP. Babulal Marandi was named as the new president of Jharkhand BJP, and D Purandeshwari as the president for Andhra Pradesh BJP.