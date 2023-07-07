BJP Announces Names of Election In-Charges in Four States

As per an official release of the BJP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as election-in-charge of Rajasthan and Om Mathur appointed as election-in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed as the election-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar appointed as the election-in-charge of Telangana.