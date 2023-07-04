BJP Announces New Presidents In 4 States Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday has announced new state presidents for Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.
G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the new president of Telangana BJP, while Sunil Jakhar will take charge as the president of Punjab BJP.
Babulal Marandi has been named as the new president of Jharkhand BJP, and D Purandeshwari will assume the role of president for Andhra Pradesh BJP.
These changes reflect the party's strategic preparations for the upcoming elections. The new state presidents will play crucial roles in leading and organizing the party's campaigns in their respective states.