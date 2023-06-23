Meghalaya BJP Terms Congress’ Offer to Join MDA 2.0 as ‘Publicity Stunt’

The BJP state leader described the Congress’ dreams of forming an alliance with other parties and excluding the BJP as a mockery of coalition politics. He asserted that the people of the state are well aware of BJP’s strong and steady presence in MDA 2.0. He emphasized that the BJP’s participation in the coalition ensures the implementation of people-centric policies and development as the primary agenda. The citizens understand that the BJP plays a crucial role in MDA 2.0 by closely monitoring the government’s functioning and ensuring the benefits of central policies reach the intended beneficiaries.