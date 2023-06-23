Meghalaya BJP Terms Congress’ Offer to Join MDA 2.0 as ‘Publicity Stunt’

Mariahom Kharkrang, spokesperson for BJP Meghalaya Pradesh, criticized the recent statement made by Congress State President and Shillong MP Vincent Pala, expressing their readiness to form a government with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 (MDA). Kharkrang dismissed the Congress’ offer as a mere attempt to gain cheap publicity, highlighting the declining popularity of the Congress both in Meghalaya and across the country.
According to Kharkrang, the Congress’ attempt to join MDA 2.0 is a bitter pill for them to swallow, as it reflects their realization that they have been excluded from the alliance. He emphasized that the Congress is a sinking ship and no one can rescue them from their impending doom.
Furthermore, Kharkrang argued that the Congress’ statements are nothing but diversionary tactics to undermine the global attention, love, and respect that the Prime Minister of India is currently receiving. He suggested that the Congress fears the BJP’s transparent and zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Kharkrang noted that the Congress, known for its history of scams, is unfamiliar with running a non-corrupt government.
The BJP state leader described the Congress’ dreams of forming an alliance with other parties and excluding the BJP as a mockery of coalition politics. He asserted that the people of the state are well aware of BJP’s strong and steady presence in MDA 2.0. He emphasized that the BJP’s participation in the coalition ensures the implementation of people-centric policies and development as the primary agenda. The citizens understand that the BJP plays a crucial role in MDA 2.0 by closely monitoring the government’s functioning and ensuring the benefits of central policies reach the intended beneficiaries.
In conclusion, the BJP Meghalaya Pradesh strongly criticized the Congress’ offer to join MDA 2.0, labeling it as a publicity stunt. They maintained that the Congress’ attempts to divert attention from the global recognition of the Prime Minister and undermine the BJP’s anti-corruption stance are futile. The BJP reaffirmed its commitment to the MDA 2.0 coalition and its focus on people-centric policies and development for the benefit of the citizens.
Earlier, Meghalaya State Congress president Vincent H Pala said that the Congress is ready to support the NPP-led MDA 2.0 government provided “the BJP is out of the equation.”
He said the party will be ready to work with the NPP if the MDA alliance can remove the BJP.
“Minus the BJP, we are ready to support the NPP,” he said on Wednesday, pointing out the Congress is working with the NPP in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).
Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is a former Congress leader, had recently asked the Congress to take a cue from the political development in the KHADC and support the MDA 2.0.
Pala defended his Members of District Council (MDC) on their decision to support the NPP to form the new Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC.
He denied the Congress had any role in toppling the UDP-led EC. He said it was a fight between the NPP and the UDP. After the state unit received a proposal from the NPP, it held a discussion and then, approval was sought from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the move, Pala said.
He stood by the Congress’ decision to work with the NPP. He said the Congress did not have much opportunity the last time to give its views on the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He said the Congress will now be able to put forward its views on the matter.
Accusing the BJP of trying to dilute the Sixth Schedule, the state Congress chief said the central government once brought the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019 and later, a committee on Home Affairs gave its recommendations to the Union government.