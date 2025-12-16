BJP Announces New State Office Bearers for OBC Morcha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its new lineup of State office bearers for the OBC Morcha, in a move aimed at reinforcing the party’s organizational base among Other Backward Classes at the state level.

The official notification released by the party includes appointments to key positions such as State President, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, Secretaries, and other office bearers.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the newly constituted team will actively work to strengthen the organization and effectively represent the interests of the OBC community.

All appointees have been instructed to assume their responsibilities with immediate effect.

The party has also released the detailed list of office bearers along with their respective roles.