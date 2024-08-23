BJP Announces Press Conference To Question Congress-NC Alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will convene a nationwide press conference on August 24 to scrutinize Congress's recent alliance with the National Conference (NC). The decision follows Union Minister Amit Shah’s issuance of ten questions to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party concerning their collaboration with the NC.
A BJP source stated, "We will be giving media byte or Press conference on Congress-NC alliance concerning the safety and security of the country including Jammu and Kashmir. We will be raising the same 10 questions that Home Minister Amit Shah asked to Rahul Gandhi and his party."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sharply criticized the Congress for its partnership with the NC ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He questioned the Congress’s position on several critical issues outlined in the NC's election manifesto.
Earlier today, Shah posed ten questions to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party regarding their stance on the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir. He remarked on X, "The Modi government ended years of discrimination against Dalits, tribes, Pahadis, and backward communities by granting them reservations after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A." He further questioned, "Does Rahul Gandhi support the JKNC manifesto, which calls for abolishing reservations for Dalits, Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Pahadis?"
On Thursday, the Congress and NC announced a pre-poll alliance, with seat-sharing discussions currently underway. This alliance was revealed shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge met with NC chief Farooq Abdullah. Following the meeting, Abdullah stated that the Congress-NC alliance would contest all 90 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.
Farooq Abdullah formally announced the alliance in Srinagar, asserting, "United, we stand," as posted on X by JKNC. This announcement followed a meeting between Abdullah, his son Omar, Kharge, and Gandhi.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with results to be announced on October 4. The Election Commission has issued notifications for the first phase, covering 24 seats. This will be the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.