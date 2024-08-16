CEC Announces Assembly Election Dates For Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir

Rajiv Kumar said, "We recently visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process. People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible...The long queues at the polling booth in J-K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change. This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture. They want to write their own destiny. The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose ballot over bullet in Lok Sabha elections."