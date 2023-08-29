BJP Appoints Anil Antony as Party’s National Spokesperson

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Anil Anthony, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony as the party’s national spokesperson.
A statement issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh read, “BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Anil Antony, National Secretary as National Spokesperson also of the Bharatiya Janata Party. This appointment comes into immediate effect.”
It may be mentioned that, Anil Antony had joined the BJP in April 2023. He had resigned from the Congress after his tweet criticizing the controversy over BBC documentary on Gujarat riots triggered a row over the grand old party. Anil Antony was appointed as National Secretary earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been appointed as the BJP National Secretary.
"Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party," the official notification issued by the BJP read.
Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined BJP in December 2021.