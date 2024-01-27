BJP Appoints Election In-Charges for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls; Over 96 Crore Eligible Voters Await

"When Rahul Gandhi did his first (Bharat Jodo) yatra, Congress lost in three states. Now, he is conducting his yatra from east to west. Their INDI alliance partners, TMC in West Bengal and AAP in Punjab, said that they would contest the election alone. Earlier, the BSP also announced the same in Uttar Pradesh. So I believe that the current situation within the INDI alliance could be termed "Dekhi zamane ki yari bichhade sabhi bari-bari," Sudhanshu Trivedi, National Spokesperson, said.