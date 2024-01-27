Rattling Political Landscape; Bihar CM Set to Resign & Form New Government

In a stunning turn of events, sources say that after successfully passing a critical resolution at the BJP convention, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is about to take a major move toward creating a new government.
Letters of support from the party's MLAs will be formally presented to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with a specific count of supportive legislators.
In a strategic move, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Raj Bhavan tonight at 7 p.m. During this visit, he is likely to resign and then create a new government with a fresh partnership. The political environment is buzzing with expectation as the Chief Minister prepares to present the claim for the new government.
The swearing-in event will take place tomorrow at Raj Bhavan, signifying a speedy and conclusive handover of power. This development complicates the state's political dynamics by reconfiguring coalitions and shifting power balances significantly.
As the day unfolds, political analysts and citizens alike are closely watching the unfolding events, eager to witness the outcome of this political maneuver.