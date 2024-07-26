National

BJP Appoints Harish Dwivedi as New State In-Charge for Assam

The names of the new state in-charges and co-in charges were announced by BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed former Lok Sabha MP Harish Dwivedi as the party’s in-charge for Assam.

On the other hand, the BJP appointed Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal as the party's in-charge for Rajasthan.

Arvind Menon, a national secretary, and former MP Rajdeep Roy have been appointed in-charges for Tamil Nadu and Tripura respectively.  Menon continues in his previous role.

Vijaya Rahatkar, former chief of BJP's women wing, will co-manage organizational matters in Rajasthan alongside Sudhakar Reddy in Tamil Nadu.

Among other appointments, the party named Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal its state president, replacing Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

