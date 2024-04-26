Congress Will Give Away Rights Of SC, ST, OBC To Muslims, Claims JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda made startling allegations on Friday claiming that the Congress and INDIA bloc harbor a covert agenda to strip away the rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), diverting them to Muslims for appeasement purposes.
He said, "The hidden agenda of Congress and INDI Alliance is to snatch away the rights of SC, ST, OBC and give the same to Muslims. Congress says that the first right to resources of the country is that of Muslims. Whereas, PM Narendra Modi says that the first right to resources of the country is that of the poor."
Highlighting previous statements, Nadda pointed out former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's stance in April 2009, alleging deliberate favoritism towards minorities, particularly Muslims, regarding resource allocation. He accused the Congress of misrepresenting the findings of the Sachar Committee, purportedly claiming that Muslims were in a worse state than Dalits, with the intent to pave the way for granting SC benefits to Muslims.
"The Congress hates SC, ST, and OBC because the majority of the population in the country comprises them, and this is the Congress party's manifesto," Nadda asserted.
Furthermore, Nadda accused the Congress of laying the groundwork to classify Muslims as SC and extending SC reservation benefits to them. He reiterated the BJP's stance against what they perceive as Congress's divisive tactics.
Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress's manifesto, alleging a resurgence of its historical appeasement policies, which, he claimed, have bolstered support for the BJP among voters.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of harboring intentions to implement Sharia law and redistribute property, suggesting a radical shift away from the constitutional framework laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
Addressing supporters at an election rally in Amroha, Adityanath warned against the purported dangers posed by the Congress and the I.N.D.I alliance, asserting that their agenda threatens the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution.