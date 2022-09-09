BJP Appoints Party's New State In-charges & Co-incharges

National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J P Nadda on Friday appointed in-charges and co-incharges in different states and union territories.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb has been appointed as the in-charge of Haryana, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will be the in-charge of Punjab-Chandigarh, former Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey has been appointed as the in-charge of West Bengal, and Sambit Patra to be the coordinator of the northeast states and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be joint-coordinator.