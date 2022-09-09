Students of Potential and Concept Educations shine in NEET 2022

One name that comes to the fore front among Coaching Institutes in the Northeast is the Potential and Concept Educations. After tremendous success in almost all Engineering Entrances in 2022, Potential and Concept Educations have now thrown a ray of positivity and hope amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis by producing the best of results in NEET 2022, both qualitatively and quantitatively.

As per information, more than 250 students of this institute are expected to qualify NEET 2022 with enough marks to get a MBBS seat in all state run medical colleges. Over 15 students are expected to get a MBBS seat in AIIMS .This is by far the highest record for number of students admitted into MBBS from a single institute in the northeast. The NEET 2022 was held on July 17, 2022.

Among the toppers are Ishaan Saini (673), Ansh Jain (660), Jyotishman Kalita (656), Suparna Das (655), Dhritishman Kalita (647), Shahnaz Sultana (643), Mrinmoy Dewan (634), Ishraq Tanvir Ahmed (631), Anita Bishnoi (630), Jyoti Bhadu (629), Hirakjyoti Deka (629), Rohul Amin (628), Bhaskarjyoti Roy (627), Himangshu Deka (625), Basabi Das (621), Prayashi Goswami (620), Kunaljit Dutta (620), Abu Atahar Laskar (617), Siddhartha S Hazarika (617), Tushar Dutta (614), Farhan Nihal Barbhuiya (611), Rupjyoti Bora (611), Kunal Kalita (610), Parismita Deb (608), Sohel Afridi (607), Priyanka Sarma (606), Gitartha Sarma (605), Joydeep Dhar Roy (605), Angshuman Borah (603).

Meanwhile, a total of 29 students have scored above 600 which is a record performance in the history of Northeast.

It is worth mentioning that Potential and Concept Educations have been successful in creating top ranks in the region in NEET for the last 15 years and they have lived up to the expectation this year as well.