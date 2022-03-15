5 Straight Wins As Lovlina Borgohain Prepares For WC & Asian Games

Ace boxer and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain recorded five straight wins to take her record to 7-0 as she prepares for the upcoming World Championship and Asian Games, the boxer posted on social media.

She had five bouts in the space of seven days and registered a win in all five of them on the way to upcoming Asian Games 2022 and the World Championships.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote, “7 days...5 fights...5 straight wins (7-0). Road to World Championship and Asian Games 2022…feels good to prove myself again after Olympics.. Believe in yourself."