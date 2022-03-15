5 Straight Wins As Lovlina Borgohain Prepares For WC & Asian Games

Ace boxer and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain recorded five straight wins to take her record to 7-0 as she prepares for the upcoming World Championship and Asian Games, the boxer posted on social media.
She had five bouts in the space of seven days and registered a win in all five of them on the way to upcoming Asian Games 2022 and the World Championships.
In a post on Twitter, she wrote, “7 days...5 fights...5 straight wins (7-0). Road to World Championship and Asian Games 2022…feels good to prove myself again after Olympics.. Believe in yourself."
The ace boxer, who hails from Assam’s Golaghat district, brought pride to the entire nation as she won bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the women's welterweight event, becoming only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.
Earlier, she had won the bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships. She won the gold medal at the first India Open International Boxing Tournament in New Delhi while securing the silver medal at the tournament’s second iteration in Guwahati.
In 2020, she became the sixth person from Assam to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award. Borgohain is the first female athlete and the second boxer from Assam to represent the state in the Olympics.
Borgohain has also been appointed as deputy superintendent of police by Assam Government.