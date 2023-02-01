BJP CEC Meet Held over Upcoming Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting over the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections.

The meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi was chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all the members of the Central Election Committee were present at the meeting.

Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight in all seats alone this time while in Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.

Earlier on January 27, BJP held a CEC meeting in the national capital to finalize the names of the candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections. After the meeting, BJP announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur.