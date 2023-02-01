Dhanbad Fire: Jharkhand Govt Releases Rs 4 Lakh Compensation for Kin of Deceased

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the family members of those the persons who lost their lives in Dhanbad fire.

The Jharkhand CM said that instructions have been given to the district administration to provide proper treatment and other facilities to the people injured in the accident.

He also informed that the state Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta would visit Dhanbad to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, Hemant Soren had expressed his condolences over the deaths in the fire incident. He further said that the authorities are working to provide quick medical treatment to the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a Dhanbad apartment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the dead and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday evening, as many as 14 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad. The deceased included 10 women, three men and one child. Other than them, as many as 12 people were also left injured after the incident.

Regarding the incident, SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said that several people had gathered in the apartment for a marriage function. However the cause of the fire is still not ascertained.