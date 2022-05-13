BJP Chief JP Nadda Holds Roadshow in Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda held a roadshow in Kullu in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Nadda was accompanied by Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur during a roadshow from the Dharamshala airport. People in large numbers gathered at the airport and welcomed him with flower petals.

Nadda will attend a number of public programmes during his visit to the state. This will be Nadda's third visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh in one month. Nadda will hold a roadshow in Kullu and address a public rally in Dhalpur Maidan.

Speaking at the rally, Nadda said, “The country has changed under the leadership of PM Modi. Never before were medicines and vaccines developed in the country. Vaccines came here from foreign countries - be it for tetanus, TB, polio, BCG, or leprosy. It took 20-100 yrs for medicines to come.”

Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held later this year.

The AAP which has been eyeing Himachal Pradesh after a thumping victory in Punjab, received a major setback after its state unit president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the BJP on Friday in the national capital.

