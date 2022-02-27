Short Film AWMI Released By KC Digital Films On YouTube

A short film titled 'AWMI-It's not always what you think' by KC Digital Films was released on their YouTube channel on Saturday. It has been directed by national award winning Samujjal Kashyap.

After releasing successful short films like Arranged 1 & 2, Lovebirds, Maya Baidew, and The Radio Guy on the KC Digital Films YouTube channel, this time around the platform shifts its gears with AWMI, a dark short from Samujjal Kashyap with Stuti Choudhury and Kamal Lochan in the lead.

With a carefully scripted exploration of the mind through multiple metaphors that are rendered alive with the brisk tempo, great music and crisp editing, AWMI offers a lot.

Kamal Lochan is expectedly impressive, but one wonders where Stuti Choudhury has been all this while as she delivers a scintillating performance leaving the audience wanting for more.

The film is contemporary, and urban. It’s dark and spins a web for the audience, telling them to deal with negative patterns before they become habits as habits are hard to break.On His 2nd Day In Kaziranga, Prez Kovind Rides Elephant