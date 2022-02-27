Short Film AWMI Released By KC Digital Films On YouTube

A short film titled 'AWMI-It's not always what you think' by KC Digital Films was released on their YouTube channel on Saturday. It has been directed by national award winning Samujjal Kashyap.
After releasing successful short films like Arranged 1 & 2, Lovebirds, Maya Baidew, and The Radio Guy on the KC Digital Films YouTube channel, this time around the platform shifts its gears with AWMI, a dark short from Samujjal Kashyap with Stuti Choudhury and Kamal Lochan in the lead.
With a carefully scripted exploration of the mind through multiple metaphors that are rendered alive with the brisk tempo, great music and crisp editing, AWMI offers a lot.
Kamal Lochan is expectedly impressive, but one wonders where Stuti Choudhury has been all this while as she delivers a scintillating performance leaving the audience wanting for more.
The film is contemporary, and urban. It's dark and spins a web for the audience, telling them to deal with negative patterns before they become habits as habits are hard to break.
AWMI screening
The story of the film has been written by young upcoming writer Rock Nobis while the dialogues have been written by Sasanka Samir. Asutosh Kashyap was the Director of Photgraphy (DOP) while the editing has been done by Gautam Mazumdar. The two departments that made the film really look stylish.
With Bidisha Kashyap as the Assistant Director, the make-up artist for the film was Biswa Kalita. Music was given by Rex Media, final mix by Nabarun Borah and the production studio is Kadambari Creations.
The film also has a special appearance by Lovebirds fame actor Achinta Raj Kashyap and another by Rupa Barua. So far the film has received good response on YouTube, the production house said.