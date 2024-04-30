BJP, Cong Seeks More Time to Respond to ECI Notice Over MCC Violation

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) flagged alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) breaches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, both parties have requested additional time to respond to the notices.
Reportedly, the BJP has asked for one week while the Congress sought additional 14 days to respond to the notice.
Citing Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, the ECI has placed responsibility on party presidents as an initial step to regulate star campaigners. Despite the deadline for responses being set for 5 pm today, sources indicate that both parties have requested extensions.
The ECI emphasized the primary responsibility of political parties in regulating the conduct of their candidates, particularly star campaigners, highlighting the significant ramifications of campaign speeches made by prominent figures.
The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation regarding poverty levels and attempting to stoke regional divides, urging the Election Commission to take stringent action.
In response, the Congress filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging at an election rally in Rajasthan that the Congress aimed to favor Muslims with public resources.
Both parties have stressed the need for severe consequences, including candidate disqualification, for those who seek to sow division among Indian citizens, regardless of their status or position.