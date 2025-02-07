BJP Denies Allegations of Offering Money to AAP MLAs Ahead of Delhi Election Results

In a dramatic development ahead of the Delhi election results, Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time AAP MLA, has claimed he was offered Rs 15 crore and a ministerial post by the BJP to switch sides. Ahlawat, who was Arvind Kejriwal's surprise pick for the Delhi cabinet last year, shared a phone number from which he reportedly received the offer.

मुझे कल फ़ोन आया था और कहा गया कि प्रवेश वर्मा ने फ़ोन मिलवाया है और आपसे मिलना चाहते हैं।



उन्होंने मुझसे कहा कि आप हमारे साथ आ जाओ। इसमें आपका फ़ायदा ही है। यह कॉल WhatsApp पर की गई थी।@mukeshahlawatap pic.twitter.com/Er0zwo6r5S — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 7, 2025

However, the BJP has firmly denied the allegations, accusing Ahlawat of making false claims. Ahlawat, who holds multiple portfolios including Gurudwara Elections, SC & ST, Land & Building, Labour, and Employment, said he would never abandon his leader Arvind Kejriwal. "I could die, I may be chopped, but I will never abandon Arvind Kejriwal," he posted on social media.

मैं मर जाऊंगा, कट जाऊंगा लेकिन कभी @ArvindKejriwal जी का साथ नहीं छोडूंगा।



मुझे इस नंबर से फ़ोन आया। उसने बोला कि उनकी सरकार बन रही है, मंत्री बना देंगे और 15 करोड़ भी देंगे। “आप” छोड़ के आ जाओ।



मैं इनको कहना चाहता हूँ कि जो इज़्ज़त केजरीवाल जी ने और “आप” पार्टी ने मुझे दी है,… pic.twitter.com/ZrqIC0R4WD — Mukesh Ahlawat (@mukeshahlawatap) February 6, 2025

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Atishi, have echoed Ahlawat's allegations, questioning why the BJP would attempt to poach AAP candidates if exit polls have already projected a victory for the BJP. Kejriwal called the exit polls "fake surveys" meant to put pressure on AAP MLAs and break the party's unity.

In response, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the charges as AAP's "frustration" and demanded an apology from AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who had earlier raised similar poaching claims. He also reminded Singh that Kejriwal is already facing a defamation case.

The results of the Delhi elections, held on February 5, will be declared on Saturday, February 8.

