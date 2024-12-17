‘BJP Ended One Nation, Two Constitution’: JP Nadda On J&K;

In a powerful speech in the Rajya Sabha, BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda initiated a special debate marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.

Reflecting on the profound significance of the Constitution, Nadda highlighted its deep connection to India's history, culture, and democratic ideals, underscoring the visionary leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

Nadda's address began with a resounding affirmation of India’s democratic ethos: “India is not just the largest democracy; as Prime Minister Modi has said, it is the mother of democracy,” he stated. This reference to the Prime Minister's words served to amplify India’s unique position as a beacon of democratic values, both ancient and modern.

The Union Minister delved into the historical and cultural roots of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing that the Constituent Assembly's vision was shaped by the country’s rich cultural past. “This country is built upon our history, culture, and rich past,” Nadda asserted, highlighting the inherent connection between India’s democratic institutions and its cultural heritage.

In a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, Nadda praised the foresight and vision of the Constitution’s architect. “Baba Saheb Ambedkar was very far-sighted,” he remarked, acknowledging the pivotal role Ambedkar played in laying the foundation of India's democratic structure, ensuring a forward-thinking and inclusive framework for the nation.

On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda reaffirmed the BJP's stance, stating, “Because of PM Modi, Jammu and Kashmir became completely a part of India without any obstruction,” emphasizing the party's role in integrating the region fully into the Indian democratic fold.

Drawing attention to cultural symbols, Nadda also spoke about the original copy of the Constitution, which bore the imprint of the Ajanta and Ellora caves, along with the lotus symbol. “The lotus signifies the rise of a new dawn after the struggle for freedom,” he explained, reinforcing that the lotus symbolized the strength of India's democracy and the commitment to its unyielding progress.

As the discussion unfolded, Nadda passionately endorsed the concept of "One Nation, One Election," stating that this festival of democracy strengthens the nation’s commitment to its Constitution. “This festival celebrates our dedication to the Constitution, and we will use this opportunity to fulfill our national goal,” he declared.

In a bold statement, Nadda asserted, “The BJP ended the era of One Nation, Two Constitutions,” in reference to the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a pivotal moment in India’s journey towards a unified democratic future.

Nadda's speech resonated with a clear message: India’s democracy is not just a system of governance; it is a living embodiment of the nation's historical struggles, cultural richness, and unwavering dedication to progress.

His address in the Rajya Sabha was a reminder of the enduring power of India’s Constitution and the vision that continues to guide the nation.