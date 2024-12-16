‘Constitution Debate’ in Rajya Sabha Begins Today

After two days of engrossing debates in the Lok Sabha, the same begins today in the Rajya Sabha. Union President JP Nadda to begin the debate in Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

The fourth and final week of the Parliament Winter Session begins. Importantly, the Rajya Sabha will have the two-day Constitution debate amid a no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A similar debate was held in the Lok Sabha opened by defence minister Rajnath Singh. The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchange of words and ideas during the debate that involved leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, first time Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

While in her maiden parliamentarian speech Priyanka Gandhi came out with attacking the ruling BJP government alleging it subverting constitutional rights, Rahul Gandhi was vociferous in contextualizing Savarkar and Manusmriti as the basis of the RSS ideas of the constitution.

Later, PM Narendra Modi in his elaborate speech spanning nearly two hours attacked the Congress as continuing the legacy of attacking the constitution since Jawaharlal Nehru who brought in the first constitutional amendment in 1951.

The Rajya Sabha constitution debate is expected to be equally engaging with engagement of many key leaders from both the opposition and the government.