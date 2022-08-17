Guwahati: 30 Kgs Marijuana Seized At Jalukbari, 2 Held

Jalukbari police seized around 30 kilograms of marijuana in a major anti-narcotics operation in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, police also detained two persons in connection with the matter. They were caught red-handed with the cannabis in their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bikash Das and Ritu Kalita, both residents of Hajo.

They have been detained on charges of possession of illicit substances and are currently being questioned, police informed.

Officials also said that cash amounting to Rs 18,160 were also seized from them along with three mobile phones.