BJP Gets Himanta's Name Wrong In Star Campaigners List For Karnataka Polls

It may be noted that the name of the Assam CM has more often than not pronounced incorrectly by national leaders across the political spectrum in addition to the media. Instead of ‘Himanta’ it has been pronounced as ‘Hemant’ many times, which might have led to the debacle.

Meanwhile, it was not the only glaring mistake in the party’s list of star campaigners for Karnataka. The list which bore a stamp of the saffron party’s central office in New Delhi, also misspelt the name of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Her name was spelt as ‘Nirmala Sitaraman’.

In addition, the list also misspelt the names of the present Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former CM B S Yediyurappa. While Bommai’s name was spelt as ‘Basavaraja Bommai’, Yediyurappa’s name on the list was spelt as ‘BS Yeddyurappa’.

The BJP also presented its third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The ruling party has fielded BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura.

Earlier, the party had released its second list containing names of 23 candidates for the assembly polls, while refusing tickets to seven incumbent MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa after he was recently detained on accusations of corruption.

The first list of 189 candidates was released by the BJP on April18. The saffron party also refused ticket to one of its stalwarts in the state, former CM Jagadish Shettar, who resigned immediately in the aftermath to join rivals Congress. The counting of votes are set to take place on May 13, 2023.