Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins Congress

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, former state chief minister Jagadish Shettar quit Bharatiya Janata Party and joined Congress party on Monday.

Shettar joined Congress in the presence of party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress President DK Shivakymar and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah at the party office in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Amar Singh Patil also joined Congress along with Shettar.

After joining the party, Shettar said, “Yesterday I left BJP and today I joined the Congress party. Many are surprised as an opposition leader, former chief minister and party president is joining Congress. BJP has given me every position and being a party worker I always worked for the party’s growth.”

“I was among those who organised and worked for the growth of the (BJP) party. Yes BJP gave me respect and position. I won as an MLA six times and I I thought I would be naturally fielded for the seventh time,” he said.

He stated his reasons of leaving the party saying, “I thought being a senior leader, I will get the ticket, but when I came to know that I am not getting it, I was shocked. No one spoke to me nor tried to convince me, not even gave assurance about what position will I get.”

“On April 11, the party in-charge said I had not been given a ticket. He spoke to me like speaking to a child. What should I do? I got a call in the morning and I was spoken to like I am a first time MLA or aspirant. I'm hurt. I was treated badly,” he further stated.