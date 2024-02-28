BJP Holds Two-Day Dharna Against Worsening Law and Order in West Bengal

The BJP on Wednesday began a two-day dharna in Kolkata to protest against the alleged worsening of law and order situation in West Bengal and atrocities on villagers by ruling TMC leaders in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali region.
The sit-in commenced on Mayo Road, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, and was led by top BJP state unit leaders.
"The law and order in West Bengal has completely collapsed. Several incidents of land grab and sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali are glaring examples of such a situation in the state," West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
The riverine Sandeshkhali area, located on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometers from Kolkata has been on the boil for more than a month with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters.
The disturbance in the area arises from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities following a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.