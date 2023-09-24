"BJP Is In For a Suprise In 2024": Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was speaking at a tete-a-tete session with Director of Pratidin Media Network, Rishi Baruah at ‘The Conclave 2023’ held at The Ashok in New Delhi.

Gandhi was asked regarding the upcoming state elections, to which he asserted that Congress is "probably winning" Telangana, “certainly winning” Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and “very close” in Rajasthan which “we think we’ll be able to win”.