BJP Launches Public Awareness Drive on VB-G Ram G Scheme in Chhattisgarh

A state-level workshop under the VB-G-RAM G Public Awareness Campaign was organized at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state office in Raipur. Senior leaders of the BJP at both national and state levels participated in the workshop and held detailed discussions on various aspects of the scheme.

Advertisment

Addressing the workshop through video conferencing, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that Developed India GI-RAM-JI is an important and visionary scheme aimed at the all-round development of villages.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the VB-G-RAM G Act 2025 has been introduced as a historic step to transform rural India and strengthen the rural economy. The Act reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to giving top priority to farmers, labourers and the poor.

Arun Singh said that the GI-RAM-JI Act is an advanced and more effective version of the MGNREGA scheme. While MGNREGA provided 100 days of employment, the new Act guarantees 125 days of employment to rural families with a legal assurance.

He added that wage payments will be made within seven days, ensuring justice to workers and resolving long-standing issues of delayed payments. The Act also allows work to be paused for up to 60 days during sowing and harvesting seasons to ensure the availability of adequate labour for agricultural activities. He informed that the scheme will focus on four key areas—water security, rural infrastructure, disaster resilience and livelihood enhancement—while also strengthening agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and skill development.

Addressing the workshop, BJP State President Kiran Dev said that the Developed India VB-G-RAM-JI Scheme will play a crucial role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of Developed India 2047. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for getting the Bill passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Kiran Dev said that ensuring adequate employment opportunities in rural areas is the government’s top priority. He alleged that during the Congress regime, massive corruption took place under MGNREGA and payments to workers were often delayed.

BJP Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jamwal said that the VB-G-RAM-G Scheme will give India a new identity. He emphasized the need to create mass awareness about the scheme at the grassroots level and said that good schemes form the foundation of nation-building and help curb corruption.

State Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam said that the VB-G-RAM-G Act has been introduced to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047. He said that the opposition, including the Congress, is opposing the Bill, but the government is committed to ensuring development in rural areas. He added that a developed India will begin with developed villages.

State Convener of the campaign and BJP State General Secretary Yashwant Jain said that after the state-level workshop, district-level workshops will be held from January 13 to January 25. From February 10 to February 28, awareness campaigns will be conducted in village panchayats through chaupal meetings across the state.

The workshop was conducted by BJP Kisan Morcha State President Alok Singh Thakur, while the vote of thanks was presented by MLA and team member Neelkanth Tekam. Several state office bearers, district presidents and party workers were present on the occasion.

Also Read: State Soldiers Welfare Board Holds Key Meeting Under Governor’s Chairmanship