State Soldiers Welfare Board Holds Key Meeting Under Governor’s Chairmanship

The 17th meeting of the State Management Committee of the State Soldiers Welfare Board Chhattisgarh was held on Friday at Lok Bhavan, Raipur, under the chairmanship of Ramen Deka. The meeting focused on various welfare schemes being implemented for ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents through the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Advertisment

Several important decisions were taken in the interest of ex-servicemen and their families. The death grant assistance amount was increased from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000. It was also decided to enhance the grant amounts provided to children of ex-servicemen who have received medals at the national level. In addition, students pursuing studies in the law faculty will now receive an annual financial assistance of ₹20,000.

Addressing the meeting, Governor Ramen Deka said that the amount of various grants has been increased over the past few years. He appreciated the efforts made by the State Soldiers Board and the Home Department to enhance the collection of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Emphasising the need for further strengthening the fund, he said that special attention must be given to increasing its collection so that more welfare schemes for ex-servicemen can be implemented effectively.

The Governor also advised officials to explore support through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. He stressed the importance of providing skill training through the Livelihood Mission to promote self-employment opportunities for veterans and their dependents.

During the meeting, Director of the Directorate of Soldiers Welfare, Chhattisgarh and Secretary, Amalgamated Special Fund, Brigadier Vivek Sharma, VSM (Retd), State Soldiers Board, presented a brief overview of welfare activities being undertaken in Chhattisgarh.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Mrs. Richa Sharma; Secretary to the Governor Dr. C.R. Prasanna; General Officer Commanding, Central India Area, Lt. Gen. Padam Singh Shekhawat, AVSM, SM; representative of the Ministry of Defence and Central Soldiers Board, New Delhi, Lieutenant Colonel Bharat Yadav; Additional Director General, Rehabilitation Sub-Area, Central Command, Lucknow, Brigadier Vikas Batra; Brigadier Tejinder Singh Bawa, Commander, Headquarters Chhattisgarh and Odisha; Special Secretary, Home Department Ramesh Kumar Sharma; Special Secretary, Finance Department Chandan Kumar; and other senior retired defence officers and officials.

Also Read: Mandi Fee Exemption for Rice Exporters Extended by One Year: CM Vishnu Deo Sai