BJP Leader Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway

A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, where an unidentified group shot and killed a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in an area under Sikrara Police Station.
The victim was identified as Pramod Kumar Yadav, a member of the BJP district unit and resident of Bodhapur.
As per reports, Pramod was driving his vehicle when he was intercepted by motorcycle riders who opened fire at him around 10 am.
According to Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar, the assailants fired four shots at Yadav, leading to his immediate demise despite efforts to rush him to the hospital.
Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma assured that investigations into the incident are underway and expressed confidence in the swift apprehension of the perpetrators.