BJP Leader Sonali Phogat's Brother Claims She Was Murdered

The brother of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat who died in Goa yesterday, has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police claiming that she was murdered by two of her associates.

Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that she had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law just before her death and she sounded disturbed. She reportedly complained against two of her collegues.

Dhaka further claimed that CCTV cameras, laptops and other such items have gone missing from her farmhouse in Haryana after her death.

Phogat (42) was the BJP leader from Haryana’s Hisar who became famous on TikTok. On Tuesday she was declared “brought dead” at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a police officer informed, adding that she had died suspectedly of heart attack.

Anjuna Police had registered a case of unnatural death. However, in his complaint filed with the Anjuna police, Phogat’s brother claimd thata two of her associates murdered her in Goa.