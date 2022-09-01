BJP Leader Sukhbir Khatana Shot Dead In Haryana’s Gurugram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sukhbir Khatana was shot dead by four to five unidentified gunmen in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday.

According to reports, the gunmen fired at him while he was shopping at a nearby Raymond showroom.

Police informed that four to five individuals arrived and started shooting at him. Sukhbir was taken to the hospital after being critically hurt where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened near to Sadar Bazar on Gurudwara Road. The probe is underway, and the area's CCTV is being examined.

According to the CCTV footage, two alleged assailants attacked the BJP leader before fleeing the area. While the other was wearing white, one was seen wearing a red t-shirt.