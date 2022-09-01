SC Seeks Details Of FIRs Against Lawrence Bishnoi In Sidhu Moose Wala Killing

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know the number of FIRs lodged against Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi.
Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna, who headed over the hearing, requested the Punjab police to prepare a chart detailing the number of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi.
The apex court has adjourned the matter for further hearing on September 13.
The SC further sought to know in which FIR he had been in custody since June 13 and what were the future plans of police relating to the gangster.
Meanwhile during the hearing, the court states, “He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has done anything wrong but not in such a way.”
The court was hearing Lawrence Bishnoi’s father’s plea against the transit remand to Punjab police.
It may be noted that earlier the top court refused Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh’s plea seeking to transfer the investigation of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
It may be noted that Punjabi singer and rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case was brought before the Patiala House Court of Delhi in June, and the court approved the arrest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the case.
The court also permitted the transit application made by the Punjab Police, and it instructed the police to make sure that the accused Lawrence Bishnoi undergoes a medical examination in accordance with the law prior to leaving Delhi and ahead of being produced before the relevant court in CJM, Mansa, Punjab.