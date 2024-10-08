BJP Leads in Haryana, Congress Alleges Mind Games as Election Results Pour In

As per the latest Election Commission trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured two seats in Haryana—Kharkhauda and Jind—and is leading on 48 seats. The Congress, meanwhile, has won one seat, Nuh, and is leading on 34 additional constituencies.
In Jind, Krishan Lal Middha of the BJP clinched victory by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes, defeating Congress candidate Mahavir Gupta. Congress’ Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh constituency, defeating INLD’s Tahir Hussain with a landslide margin of 46,963 votes.
While BJP leader Anil Vij initially led in the Ambala Cantt constituency, he is now trailing by just 500 votes behind his opponent, Chitra Sarwara. Commenting on the election results, Vij stated that the outcome was "no surprise," predicting that Congress’s celebratory mood would be short-lived.
The Congress, which had a strong lead in the early trends, has seen its numbers dwindle, now leading in fewer than 40 constituencies. In response, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging officials to update the website with “true and accurate figures” to prevent the spread of misinformation.
Raising concerns over potential discrepancies, Congress alleged a mismatch between the actual number of rounds counted and the figures displayed on television. Jairam Ramesh suggested that “mind games” were at play and urged his party to remain undeterred. "There is no need to be disheartened. Congress will form the government," he asserted.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, speaking in support of the Congress, expressed confidence that the current wave is against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the Congress would ultimately form the government in Haryana.